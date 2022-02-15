Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 1.31% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

