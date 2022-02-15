Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 9,801 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 685,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 184,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.34 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

