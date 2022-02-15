Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Shares of 52,509 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,862 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.76. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.