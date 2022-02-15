Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $6.75 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.30 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

