Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

SCHA stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.41 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

