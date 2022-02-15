Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $10.24 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

