Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.26% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.89 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.