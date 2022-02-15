Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $17.16 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,159,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 2.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 8.55% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

