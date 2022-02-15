Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,607. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

