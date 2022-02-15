Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100,000 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,126,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

