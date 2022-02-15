Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,210,192 Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,210,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,290,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 2.51% of Nuvalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $37,155,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $436,140,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NUVL opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Nuvalent Inc has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $40.82.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

