Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,369,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Prothena as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

PRTA stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.