Boxer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 425,000 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,694,000. Blueprint Medicines makes up 1.5% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,912,000 after acquiring an additional 55,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.