Boxer Capital LLC Buys New Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,263,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
