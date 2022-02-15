Boxer Capital LLC Buys New Position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Surrozen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Surrozen Inc has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

