Boxer Capital LLC Buys New Position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,871,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850,000. Tango Therapeutics makes up about 3.1% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned 7.86% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,376,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,959,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,093,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,014,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,159,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TNGX opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.