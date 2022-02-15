Boxer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Boxer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Solid Biosciences worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

