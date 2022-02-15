Boxer Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Kinnate Biopharma accounts for about 1.5% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.23% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $42,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

KNTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.