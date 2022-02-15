Boxer Capital LLC Invests $9.55 Million in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,651,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERAS stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Erasca Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERAS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

