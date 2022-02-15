Boxer Capital LLC Makes New $111.23 Million Investment in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,323,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,228,000. Tyra Biosciences makes up about 3.9% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 15.32% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $10,994,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

