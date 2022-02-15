Boxer Capital LLC Makes New $34.88 Million Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,876,000. Turning Point Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPTX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

