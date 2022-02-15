Boxer Capital LLC Purchases 430,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 1.48% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 242,500 shares of company stock worth $2,844,098.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

