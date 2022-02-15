BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $9.39. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 358,853 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.