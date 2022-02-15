BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $9.39. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 358,853 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.