Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 13,028 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 948.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.90 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.