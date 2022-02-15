Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

