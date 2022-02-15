Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $13.55 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $326.13 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.17. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

