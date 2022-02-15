Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

