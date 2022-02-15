Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $20.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.78 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

