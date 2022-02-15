Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $38.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

AAPL opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

