Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $9.31 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.