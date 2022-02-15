Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

