Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.43 and a 200 day moving average of $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.