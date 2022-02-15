Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

