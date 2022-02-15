Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,121,000 after purchasing an additional 437,186 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

