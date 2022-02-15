Brandywine Managers LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 736.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.4% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,459 shares of company stock valued at $38,919,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

