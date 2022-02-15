Brandywine Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. Krispy Kreme accounts for 4.7% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Managers LLC owned about 0.19% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

DNUT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,108. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 223,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,705,679 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,547 in the last quarter.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

