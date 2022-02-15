Brian Titus Sells 23,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTVA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.