Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.61. Brick Brewing shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 405 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB)
Read More
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.