Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 123,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,854. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
