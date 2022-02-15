Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 123,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,854. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.