Bridger Management LLC Buys Shares of 750,100 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,480,000. Beauty Health comprises about 2.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.60% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 28,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKIN. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

