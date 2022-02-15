Bridger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,300 shares during the quarter. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.43% of American Well worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $6,843,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in American Well by 228.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at $7,593,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

