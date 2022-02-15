Bridger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 167,878 shares during the quarter. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Cutera worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 64.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $302,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Cutera stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $667.10 million, a P/E ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.