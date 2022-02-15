Bridger Management LLC Has $37.95 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $37,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 335.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.98. 31,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

