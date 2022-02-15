Bridger Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Quanterix worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Quanterix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quanterix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $656,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
