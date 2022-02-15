Bridger Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $24.38.
Abcam Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.