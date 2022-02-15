Bridger Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.