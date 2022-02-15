Bridger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.10% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 10,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

