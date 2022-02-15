Bridger Management LLC Sells 1,064,600 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,064,600 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.60% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 56,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000.

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

