Bridger Management LLC Sells 217,400 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,400 shares during the quarter. Zogenix makes up 1.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Zogenix worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 56.2% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 774,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 60.5% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 490,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185,094 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 16,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,305. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

