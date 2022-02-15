Bridger Management LLC Sells 51,500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $151.00. 3,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,735. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

