Bridger Management LLC Sells 74,900 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bridger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 6.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.45% of GoDaddy worth $52,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tobam increased its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 17,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,345. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

